Cape Girardeau teacher finishes Boston Marathon

A Nell Holcomb Elementary School finished the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. His net time on Monday, April 16 was 3:54:55 with a placement of 14428. (Source: KFVS)

A Nell Holcomb Elementary School finished the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. His finish time on Monday, April 16 was 3:58:09 with a placement of 14428.

His place gender was 9189 and place division was 1822.

He had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.

5th-grade teacher Scott Duncan was headed to New England to run in the marathon as his class even made t-shirts to wear in support.

Students and faculty said they couldn't be prouder of Duncan and how he sets an example for his students.

To qualify for his age group, Duncan had to run a race in Seattle in under 3 hours and 25 minutes. He ran it in 3 hours 19 minutes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.