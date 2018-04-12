Cape Girardeau teacher finishes Boston Marathon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau teacher finishes Boston Marathon

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A Nell Holcomb Elementary School finished the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. His net time on Monday, April 16 was 3:54:55 with a placement of 14428. (Source: KFVS) A Nell Holcomb Elementary School finished the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. His net time on Monday, April 16 was 3:54:55 with a placement of 14428. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Nell Holcomb Elementary School finished the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 16. His finish time on Monday, April 16 was 3:58:09 with a placement of 14428. 

His place gender was 9189 and place division was 1822.

He had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.

5th-grade teacher Scott Duncan was headed to New England to run in the marathon as his class even made t-shirts to wear in support.

Students and faculty said they couldn't be prouder of Duncan and how he sets an example for his students.

To qualify for his age group, Duncan had to run a race in Seattle in under 3 hours and 25 minutes. He ran it in 3 hours 19 minutes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:52:35 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly