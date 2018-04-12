The Latest: Top donor calls on Greitens to resign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

A major financial donor to Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is calling on him to resign following allegations of physical violence against a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair.

Wealthy businessman David Humphreys in a Thursday statement said he's "deeply disappointed" by claims outlined in a House investigatory report related to the 2015 affair, which was before Greitens' election.

Humphreys is an executive at TAMKO Building Products in Joplin. Both he and his family were among top donors to Greitens' 2016 election campaign. Humphreys alone gave Greitens $1.275 million.

Humphreys' call for Greitens to step down signals the first public disavowal from a prominent top individual donor to Greitens' campaign.

Other top Republican and Democratic elected officials in the state have also asked Greitens to resign.

Greitens has said he'll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.

2:30 p.m.

Missouri Senate Democrats are considering stopping all votes on House bills to keep them from appearing on Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' desk.

The suggestion came after work effectively ground to a halt Thursday amid long speeches by several Democratic senators reacting to allegations included in a House investigatory report. The report released Wednesday includes testimony from a woman who says Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed, shoved and threatened her during a series of sexual encounters in 2015 that at times left her crying and afraid.

During floor debate Thursday, Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis first floated the idea of stopping future votes.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Gina Walsh later said her caucus will meet next week before the Senate resumed work to decide how to proceed. Walsh says she doesn't think any legislation signed by Greitens should be law.

2 p.m.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard says allegations that fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens was physically violent with a woman he had an extramarital affair with are indefensible.

Richard on Thursday stopped short of calling on Greitens to resign. He said it's up to the House to decide whether to attempt to impeach the governor.

A House investigatory report released Wednesday includes testimony from a woman who said Greitens slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a 2015 extramarital affair they had before his election. She also said he threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about their relationship.

Richard said his wife read the report and was "disgusted."

Richard said lawmakers will begin collecting signatures next week to hold a special session to decide what action to take against Greitens, if any.

11:05 a.m.

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are asking a judge to dismiss a criminal indictment against him while accusing prosecutors of misconduct for withholding a videotaped interview of a woman with whom he had an affair.

In court Thursday, Greitens' attorneys said prosecutors who initially claimed the recorder had malfunctioned finally shared a copy of the recording Wednesday night. They said that occurred only after a House investigatory committee had released separate testimony from the woman saying that Greitens had initiated an aggressive, unwanted sexual encounter in 2015.

Greitens attorneys say the woman's videotaped interview from March backs up Greitens' claim that the encounter was consensual.

A judge says he's considering what he described as serious allegations of perjury and dishonesty against the prosecutors. He made no immediate ruling.

11 a.m.

The Kansas City-based Women's Foundation is calling on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to step down.

President and CEO Wendy Doyle on Thursday called the allegations detailed in a House investigatory committee's recent report on Greitens "horrifying and inexcusable."

The report includes testimony from a woman who said Greitens slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a 2015 extramarital affair they had before his election. She also said he threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about their interaction.

A special House panel launched the investigation of Greitens shortly after he was indicted in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to the photo claim.

Doyle says sexual violence should not be tolerated and the "era of impunity is over."

Greitens has said he'll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.

NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri also is calling for Greitens to step down.

10:40 a.m.

The Missouri Senate majority leader has become the highest ranking member of the state Legislature to call for Gov. Eric Greitens to resign.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe in a Thursday statement said allegations in a recent House report show Greitens has lost the "moral authority and the ability to lead." Kehoe and Greitens are both Republicans.

A House investigatory report released Wednesday includes testimony from a woman who said Greitens slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a 2015 extramarital affair they had before his election. She also said he threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about their relationship.

A special House panel launched the investigation of Greitens shortly after he was indicted in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to the photo claim.

Greitens has said he'll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.

9:30 a.m.

Top congressional Republicans from Missouri say allegations against GOP Gov. Eric Greitens are disturbing and disgusting, but they're stopping short of calling for his resignation.

A woman with whom the governor had an extramarital affair in 2015 testified that Greitens was physically aggressive during an unwanted sexual encounter and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about it.

Her testimony was released in a report from state lawmakers Wednesday. A legislative panel is considering whether to recommend impeachment.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says the legislative work and a related pending criminal case against Greitens are appropriate and should continue.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzer says the report "surpasses disturbing" and is "disgusting." She says he's due his day in court, but the allegations call into question his character.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner says Greitens is unfit to lead.

11:30 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens calls it an "entirely consensual relationship." But the woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair says Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The woman's graphic testimony was revealed in a report released Wednesday by a special Missouri legislative committee. The panel next is to recommend whether lawmakers should begin impeachment proceedings to try to remove the Republican governor from office.

Greitens is refusing calls to resign. He says it's "a political witch hunt."

Greitens also is to go to trial next month in St. Louis on a felony indictment accusing him of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was partially nude in 2015.

