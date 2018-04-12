Crews battle structure fire rural Madison County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews battle structure fire rural Madison County, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MADISON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Fire crews and law enforcement are at the scene of a fire in Madison County, Missouri.

A viewer said this is seven miles north of Marquand on Highway A.

