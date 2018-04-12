Murray State welcomes baby colt to Racer family - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State welcomes baby colt to Racer family

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lincoln with his mom, Lady Cathargo. (Source: Murray State Equine Center/Facebook) Lincoln with his mom, Lady Cathargo. (Source: Murray State Equine Center/Facebook)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State University recently welcomed a new Racer to the family!

The baby colt has been named Lincoln, through Facebook submissions on the University's Equine Center Facebook page,

Lincoln was born March 24 and is said to be extremely affectionate and loves attention.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly