John A. Logan's Cozart named honorable mention All-American

The NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee has named John A. Logan basketball player Destiny Cozart has been named honorable mention All-American.

The sophomore, from Lexington, Ky. averaged 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game leading the team.

"It is a great honor to be an All-American and I am very proud of Destiny and how hard she worked," said Lady Vols coach Amanda Shelby. "She was our leader on and off the court."

"When coach called me to tell me I was an All-American I felt very blessed and very excited," Cozart said. "I didn't see this coming but I'm glad it did. I'm still considering several scholarship offers and should decide soon on where I will play next season."

Cozart scored over 900 points while playing for the Lady Vols.

