Tractor trailer burst into flames after crash at intersection in Cape Girardeau Co.

A tractor-trailer caught fire on Wednesday, April 11 at the intersection of Highways 25 and 74 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

A Gordonville firefighter said some people in the area saw flames under the truck and flagged down the driver.

He was hauling wood panels to Rubbermaid and was able to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to the trailer.

