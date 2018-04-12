Rauner, leaders trade warnings over budget - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rauner, leaders trade warnings over budget

Gov. Bruce Rauner is urging legislative leaders to agree on estimated available revenue before deciding how to spend it in the coming year. (Source: KFVS) Gov. Bruce Rauner is urging legislative leaders to agree on estimated available revenue before deciding how to spend it in the coming year. (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner is urging legislative leaders to agree on estimated available revenue before deciding how to spend it in the coming year.

The Republican asked House and Senate leaders Thursday to put in writing the projected revenue and deliver a balanced budget.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton noted that the revenue Rauner outlined in his February budget blueprint included billions of dollars from an income-tax increase approved last summer over his veto. And Rauner promises to reduce that.

House Speaker Michael Madigan issued a statement that lawmakers' work on the budget has already begun. The Democrat says Rauner "should stay on the sidelines" if he intends to repeat past practices of cutting spending for vulnerable populations.

The budget year begins July 1. The Legislature's scheduled adjournment is May 31.

