Previous Blues owners selling remaining minority interest

The previous owners of the St. Louis Blues plan to sell their remaining minority interest in the team.
St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has a dislocated left shoulder and will undergo surgery on Wednesday.
Nathan MacKinnon scored his first goal in 10 games, Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots and the Colorado Avalanche earned the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday...