City of Carbondale needs old Halloween memorabilia

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale needs help tracking down old Halloween memorabilia.

They are looking for old t-shirts and posters to promote the return of Halloween.

You can email your pictures with the word "Halloween" in the subject line to afox@exporecarbondale.com. You can also post your pictures and ideas on social media using #HalloweenInCarbondale.

If you have ideas or would like to get involved with the city's Halloween festivities, you can contact Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at 618-559-1939.

