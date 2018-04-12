Police arrest one woman after fight in Benton, IL

One woman was arrested in Benton, IL (Source: Raycom Media)

Benton, Illinois police were called to a fight on Wednesday, April 11.

Police said they arrived at 3:20 p.m. and the fight was already in progress.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Tabitha E. Hall of Benton for battery.

She was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

