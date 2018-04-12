Martin, TN police investigate crash that injured 3 people - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Martin, TN police investigate crash that injured 3 people

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
A vehicle crashed into a tree after hitting a car (Source: Martin TN Police Department) A vehicle crashed into a tree after hitting a car (Source: Martin TN Police Department)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

Martin Police Department officers worked a crash on K St. Wednesday night at 10:55 p.m.

When they arrived, police determined that Elbert L. McGraw, 28 of West Palm Beach, Florida, had been driving a black 2001 Dodge pickup headed west. McGraw struck a parked vehicle and continued west on K St. and came to final rest after striking a tree.  

McGraw and a passenger, Ambryia Z. Santos, 19 of Riveria Beach, FL were both airlifted to receive medical attention according to police.

A juvenile passenger initially fled the scene but was found and transported by personal vehicle to a medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said McGraw and Santos are hospitalized but in stable condition. Officer Trae Vaughn, the crash investigator for the Martin Police Department, will be conducting the investigation pertaining to this crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

    Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:05:11 GMT
    Kyle Plush was parked near the tennis courts adjacent to the Seven Hills school's campus.Kyle Plush was parked near the tennis courts adjacent to the Seven Hills school's campus.

    A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.

    A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-04-12 17:41:33 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

  • Police: Husband killed wife, threw body in dumpster

    Police: Husband killed wife, threw body in dumpster

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:18:32 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:18:32 GMT
    Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested. (Source: Family photo/KAKE/WQAD/CNN)Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested. (Source: Family photo/KAKE/WQAD/CNN)

    Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.

    Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.

    •   
Powered by Frankly