Martin, TN police investigate crash that injured 3 people

Martin Police Department officers worked a crash on K St. Wednesday night at 10:55 p.m.

When they arrived, police determined that Elbert L. McGraw, 28 of West Palm Beach, Florida, had been driving a black 2001 Dodge pickup headed west. McGraw struck a parked vehicle and continued west on K St. and came to final rest after striking a tree.

McGraw and a passenger, Ambryia Z. Santos, 19 of Riveria Beach, FL were both airlifted to receive medical attention according to police.

A juvenile passenger initially fled the scene but was found and transported by personal vehicle to a medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said McGraw and Santos are hospitalized but in stable condition. Officer Trae Vaughn, the crash investigator for the Martin Police Department, will be conducting the investigation pertaining to this crash.

