Majority Leader McConnell to introduce bipartisan hemp bill on Senate floor

The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
Martin Police Department officers worked a crash on K St. Wednesday night at 10:55 p.m.
A new proposal from the SIU Board of Trustees could mean bad news for the city of Carbondale
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke on the Senate floor about the hemp industry in the state of Kentucky on Thursday, April 12.
Illinois prisons officials have told state lawmakers that they need an extra $420 million to get through the rest of the budget year.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
More than 50 horses were found dead and 87 animals were seized Tuesday from a property in Van Zandt County.
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.
