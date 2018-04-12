Majority Leader McConnell to introduce bipartisan hemp bill on S - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Majority Leader McConnell to introduce bipartisan hemp bill on Senate floor

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Congress.gov) (Source: Congress.gov)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke on the Senate floor about the hemp industry in the state of Kentucky on Thursday, April 12.

McConnell and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles (R-KY) announced Monday, March 26 the impending introduction of legislation in the United States Senate to support Kentucky’s hemp industry. The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 will legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity and remove it from the list of controlled substances.

“Hemp has played a foundational role in Kentucky’s agricultural heritage, and I believe that it can be an important part of our future,” Senator McConnell said. “I am grateful to join our Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles in this effort. He and his predecessor, Jamie Comer, have been real champions for the research and development of industrial hemp in the Commonwealth. The work of Commissioner Quarles here in Kentucky has become a nationwide example for the right way to cultivate hemp. I am proud to stand here with him today, because I believe that we are ready to take the next step and build upon the successes we’ve seen with Kentucky’s hemp pilot program.”

The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 is expected to enhance Kentucky's position as the leading state on hemp production. IIt will also give hemp researchers the chance to apply for competitive federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture – allowing them to continue their impressive work with the support of federal research dollars.

