Martin, TN police investigate tractor business break-in

Martin Police Department officers responded to Tennessee Tractor on 45 Hwy at 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday night on April 10.

Officers said a security alarm had been set off and when they arrived. They said they found that an exterior glass had been broken and someone had entered the building. There was no one at the location when the officers arrived.

A manager arrived at the location and officers determined that several Stihl brand power tools had been taken. The total value of the items taken was $3,216.10.

Security footage revealed that a full-size dark-colored pickup was involved. This incident has been turned over to Martin Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

They are asking if anyone has any information about this incident to call (731)587-5355 or CrimeStoppers at (731)587-2611.

