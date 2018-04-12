First Alert: Windy day with warm temps - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Windy day with warm temps

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Warmer weather in the next few days (Source: KFVS) Warmer weather in the next few days (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

If you thought it was windy yesterday, wait until you feel the winds today. 

Laura Wibbenmeyer says winds will gust up to 30 to 40mph today.  That could cause a few isolated power outages. 

Temperatures will be warm as highs top out in the 70s and even a few 80s possible.  Our next chance of thunderstorms will roll in Friday evening and some of the storms could be strong to severe. 

Damaging winds look to be the primary threat.  Saturday rain chances remain high for the eastern half of the Heartland, a few strong storms possible as well. 

Much colder air takes over Sunday.

