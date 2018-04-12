First Alert: Windy day with warm temps

Laura Wibbenmeyer says winds will gust up to 30 to 40mph today. That could cause a few isolated power outages.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says winds will gust up to 30 to 40mph today. That could cause a few isolated power outages.
Opponents of a bill aimed at cracking down on criminal gang activity in Kentucky are making a last effort to derail it when the legislature returns to work.
Opponents of a bill aimed at cracking down on criminal gang activity in Kentucky are making a last effort to derail it when the legislature returns to work.
Good morning, it is Thursday, April 12. First Alert Forecast The southwest wind will be heavier today.
Good morning, it is Thursday, April 12. First Alert Forecast The southwest wind will be heavier today.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
A multi-vehicle crash has shut down southbound Interstate 75 before the Crittenden exit.
A multi-vehicle crash has shut down southbound Interstate 75 before the Crittenden exit.