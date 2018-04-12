First Alert: Gusty winds into Friday

Kentucky State Police said a Hopkinsville fugitive has been arrested at his home.
The phone lines for the Doniphan Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff Department are back on, according to the Doniphan Police Department.
Warm and windy conditions continue across the Heartland this afternoon.
The wind picked up on top of a 90-foot-bluff at Giant City State Park Thursday as first responders from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Dexter, and Sikeston scaled up and down the rock formation.
Governor Bruce Rauner signed a bill regarding regulation of small wireless cell facilities that will pave the way for 5G wireless and other technology in Illinois.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.
