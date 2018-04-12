First Alert: Gusty winds into Friday

Warmer weather in the next few days (Source: KFVS)

Warm and windy conditions continue across the Heartland this afternoon.

Winds at times have been gusting close to 50 mph in a few areas.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said because of this a wind advisory has been issued for much of the area. Please do not do any outdoors.

In addition to strong gusty winds, much drier air has moved into the area.

When you combine this with wind gusts close to 50 mph, this will make for a fairly high fire danger across the Heartland.

The air mass will have a little more moisture on Friday and lower the fire danger.

However, with gusty winds expected again Friday, fires could still get out of hand if not watched closely.

Wind gusts could cause a few isolated power outages.

Temperatures will be warm as highs top out in the 70s and even a few 80s possible. Our next chance of thunderstorms will roll in Friday evening and some of the storms could be strong to severe.

Damaging winds look to be the primary threat. Saturday rain chances remain high for the eastern half of the Heartland, a few strong storms possible as well.

Much colder air takes over Sunday.

