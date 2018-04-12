What you need to know April 12

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 12.

First Alert Forecast

The southwest wind will be heavier today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the winds will top out with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. That could cause some isolated power outages.

We’ll have a mild morning starting in the 50s and temps topping out in the 70s and possibly 80s.

We’re still watching out for possible severe storms Friday night and another round is possible sometime around Saturday afternoon. Damaging winds are the primary threat. We might have to watch our eastern counties for heavy rain.

Sunday will be much cooler as clouds come back and many people won’t see temps above 50 degrees.

Making headlines

Trending on the web

As Necco Wafers near their end, fans come out of the woodwork.

The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require certain food stamp recipients to undergo drug testing.

