What you need to know April 12

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 12. First Alert Forecast The southwest wind will be heavier today.
Good morning, it is Thursday, April 12. First Alert Forecast The southwest wind will be heavier today.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties.
A fallen tree has caused many headaches in Buckner, Ill.
A fallen tree has caused many headaches in Buckner, Ill.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.