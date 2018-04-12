What you need to know April 12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know April 12

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 12.

First Alert Forecast

The southwest wind will be heavier today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the winds will top out with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. That could cause some isolated power outages.

We’ll have a mild morning starting in the 50s and temps topping out in the 70s and possibly 80s. 

We’re still watching out for possible severe storms Friday night and another round is possible sometime around Saturday afternoon. Damaging winds are the primary threat. We might have to watch our eastern counties for heavy rain.

Sunday will be much cooler as clouds come back and many people won’t see temps above 50 degrees.

Making headlines

  1. The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
  2. In Graves County, Kentucky the Sheriff's department was using some virtual training this week.
  3. According to Ameren IL, a tree made contact with a power line and took power to 292 customers in Buckner, Illinois. 
  4. The Cape Girardeau Police Department has captured Cape Girardeau man wanted on felony warrants.
  5. Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri on Wednesday evening. 

Trending on the web

As Necco Wafers near their end, fans come out of the woodwork.

The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require certain food stamp recipients to undergo drug testing.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 12

    What you need to know April 12

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-04-12 09:27:22 GMT

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 12. First Alert Forecast The southwest wind will be heavier today. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 12. First Alert Forecast The southwest wind will be heavier today. 

  • What you need to know April 11

    What you need to know April 11

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:25 AM EDT2018-04-12 09:25:05 GMT
    The sun should warm the area after a cold morning. (Source: Raycom Media)The sun should warm the area after a cold morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties. 

    Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties. 

  • Shooting simulator helps Graves County Sheriff prepare

    Shooting simulator helps Graves County Sheriff prepare

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-04-12 03:07:37 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
    Law Enforcement goes through hours of training before they ever put on a badge, and once they do, they continually train even more. In Graves County, Kentucky the Sheriff's department was using some virtual training this week. Deputy Brandon Collins is in charge of the training, he says he's watching the deputies go through tons of different situations. "When I'm watching, I'm watching not only the deputies, how they're responded, their body language, how they're respondin...
    Law Enforcement goes through hours of training before they ever put on a badge, and once they do, they continually train even more. In Graves County, Kentucky the Sheriff's department was using some virtual training this week. Deputy Brandon Collins is in charge of the training, he says he's watching the deputies go through tons of different situations. "When I'm watching, I'm watching not only the deputies, how they're responded, their body language, how they're respondin...
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-04-12 05:24:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:35:08 GMT
    Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)Eight months before the company that owns the National Enquirer paid $150,000 to a former Playboy Playmate who claimed she'd had an affair with Donald Trump, the tabloid's parent made a $30,000 payment to = a former doorman at a Trump hotel. (Source: CNN)

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

    The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

  • Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

    Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:52:05 GMT
    Kyle Plush was parked near the tennis courts adjacent to the Seven Hills school's campus.Kyle Plush was parked near the tennis courts adjacent to the Seven Hills school's campus.

    A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.

    A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.

  • Drug testing plan considered for some food stamp recipients

    Drug testing plan considered for some food stamp recipients

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:24:53 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:38:55 GMT
    The Trump administration also wants to allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)The Trump administration also wants to allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.

    The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.

    •   
Powered by Frankly