Shooting simulator helps Graves County Sheriff prepare

A fallen tree has caused many headaches in Buckner, Ill.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
