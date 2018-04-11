Shooting simulator helps Graves County Sheriff prepare - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shooting simulator helps Graves County Sheriff prepare

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Law Enforcement goes through hours of training before they ever put on a badge, and once they do, they continually train even more. In Graves County, Kentucky the Sheriff's department was using some virtual training this week.

Deputy Brandon Collins is in charge of the training, he says he's watching the deputies go through tons of different situations.

"When I'm watching, I'm watching not only the deputies, how they're responded, their body language, how they're responding to the situation, but I would keep an eye on the scenario as well to make sure they're paying attention to what's going on," Collins said.

The department had the simulator for the past two weeks and rand every deputy through it.

