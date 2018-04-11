More than 250 without power in Buckner, IL

(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

Law Enforcement goes through hours of training before they ever put on a badge, and once they do, they continually train even more. In Graves County, Kentucky the Sheriff's department was using some virtual training this week. Deputy Brandon Collins is in charge of the training, he says he's watching the deputies go through tons of different situations. "When I'm watching, I'm watching not only the deputies, how they're responded, their body language, how they're respondin...