Missing child in Stoddard County, MO found OK

The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Police said they arrested Brandon M. Rasch, 28, of Centralia for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.
Areas in southeast Missouri with high poverty rates have qualified for a new tax incentive program that could help bring in more businesses and create jobs.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
A lieutenant and chief deputy from the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia were arrested Saturday in Gulf Shores and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
