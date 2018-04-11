Missing child in Stoddard County, MO found OK - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing child in Stoddard County, MO found OK

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri on Wednesday evening. 

Sheriff Carl Hefner said the boy was found okay and is safe as of 8:05 p.m. on April 11. 

According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott law enforcement was looking for a missing 7-year-old south of Dudley on Route TT.

He had been last seen at 6:21 on Wednesday, April 11.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisting Stoddard County deputies in the search. There was a K9 on the way. 

