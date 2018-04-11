Church, grounds in Perryville, MO remodeled to celebrate 200 years

Police said they arrested Brandon M. Rasch, 28, of Centralia for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department has captured Cape Girardeau man wanted on felony warrants. A resident tipped off police.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.
Two centuries! That’s a term a person doesn’t hear too often when it comes to age. Well that is exactly what one organization is celebrating later this year. And they are preparing a new look for the occasion.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
The state of North Carolina has a new record for bluefin tuna.
More than 50 horses were found dead and 87 animals were seized Tuesday from a property in Van Zandt County.
The personal attorney for Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin confirms Hardin was the subject of a federal investigation when he died Sunday.
On April 24, 1981, a 21-year-old woman was found strangled to death along a road in Miami County, Ohio.
