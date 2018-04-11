Keith Mitchell family makes donation to Three Rivers College in Kennett

The Keith Mitchell family recently made a named donation to the Three Rivers College location in Kennett (Source: Three Rivers College)

The Keith Mitchell family recently made a named donation to the Three Rivers College location in Kennett, which includes naming rights for the atrium of the building.

The location in Kennett offers local residents the option of quality and affordable college-transfer and career technical programs close to home.

“Education is the backbone of small towns such as Kennett,” said Keith Mitchell. “Our family is proud to be able to invest in Three Rives College and its students.”

The donation was made through the Three Rivers Endowment Trust, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization designated by Three Rivers College to receive and manage gifts on behalf of the College. The Endowment Trust acts as a trustee for donations to assure that gifts are distributed in the manner specified by the donor.

“We very much appreciate the support of the Mitchell family,” said Kathy Ballard, Director of TRC-Kennett. “Their donation will be used for unexpected needs of the Kennett location not foreseen in the yearly budget.”

For more information on Three Rivers-Kennett, call 573-888-6381. For information on donating to the College, visit trcc.edu/development or call 573-840-9077.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.