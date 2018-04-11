Copy-SOUTH

SOUTH - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cumberlands 10, Hiwassee 2

    Baseball's All-Star Game is returning to Dodger Stadium in 2020 for the first time since 1980, thanks in large part to the upgrades made by the team's ownership in recent years.
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:15:58 GMT
    Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on a warm, sun-splashed Wednesday afternoon.

    Sunday, April 8 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 21:06:54 GMT
    Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Brandon Maurer in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Indians to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in the coldest game in Progressive Field history.

