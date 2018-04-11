Illinois House panel OKs net neutrality proposal

An Illinois House committee has approved a proposal to maintain an open internet. (Source: Raycom Media)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois House committee has approved a proposal to maintain an open internet.

The Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and IT Committee voted 6-2 Wednesday for Chicago Democratic Rep. Ann Williams' net neutrality legislation . The legislation moves to the House floor.

Net neutrality is the concept that prevents internet service from slowing down or charging more for some services.

The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December. The new rule is effective April 23. Illinois is part of a 23-state lawsuit against the change.

Williams says her legislation would mean no changes for internet providers who continue neutrality.

The cable television and other telecommunications industries oppose the plan. They say the patchwork state regulations would be confusing for a global enterprise.

Washington and Oregon have adopted net neutrality laws.

