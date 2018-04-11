Administrators breathalyze students at Sikeston H.S.

Prom Season is just around the corner and administrators at Sikeston High School are doing what they can to make sure their students make the right choice.

"We're trying to be proactive and want to make sure our students are safe," said Steve Bays, principal of Sikeston High School.

Bays said that's why they breathalyze students before every school dance.

"It's random and we just choose a number and let's say 6, and every sixth student who comes in we ask them to go see our SRO," explained Bays.

"They come into the office and we explain the breathalyzer to them and ask for a sample of their breath and at that same time we are also looking at them to see if there are any signs of intoxication whether it be illegal drugs, marijuana or prescription medications and things like that," said John Broom, the student resource officer at Sikeston High School.

Bays said since they implemented the new policy several years ago and they've had no issue.

"I've been here since 2004, we've had a handful of kids prior to breathalyzing but since then we've had none," said Bays.

Sikeston has five dances every year and each time the same policy is in place.

