Pink up - April newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

As part of Pink Up this month, we're taking a look at how the "mamm van" is saving lives in rural part of southeast Missouri. During it's most recent tour, 42 women were screened over a three day period.

Amanda Hanson will share the details in this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on April 12, 2018.

