Police searching for Cape Girardeau man wanted on warrants

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Officers in Cape Girardeau are looking for Wesley Lawrence. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Officers in Cape Girardeau are looking for Wesley Lawrence. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Cape Girardeau man.

56-year-old Wesley Lawrence has outstanding felony warrants for endangering the welfare of a child and dangerous drugs with a total bond amount of $30,000.

Lawrence is described as 6'0" tall and approximately 265 pounds.

Anyone who has information on Lawrence's whereabouts is asked to contact Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

