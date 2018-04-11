Cape Girardeau man wanted on warrants taken into custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man wanted on warrants taken into custody

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Officers in Cape Girardeau were looking for Wesley Lawrence. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Officers in Cape Girardeau were looking for Wesley Lawrence. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has captured Cape Girardeau man wanted on felony warrants. A resident tipped off police.

56-year-old Wesley Lawrence had outstanding felony warrants for endangering the welfare of a child and dangerous drugs with a total bond amount of $30,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens report released from MO House special investigative committee

    Greitens report released from MO House special investigative committee

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:47:37 GMT
    Gov. Greitens will make an announcement on Wednesday, April 11. (Source: KFVS)Gov. Greitens will make an announcement on Wednesday, April 11. (Source: KFVS)

    The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.

    The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.

  • Missing child in Stoddard County, MO found OK

    Missing child in Stoddard County, MO found OK

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:19:56 GMT
    Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri.  (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri. 

    Authorities were searching for a missing child in Stoddard County, Missouri. 

  • What To Do This Heartland Weekend

    What To Do This Heartland Weekend

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:13:15 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.

    Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.

    •   
Powered by Frankly