PINK UP: 'Mamm Van' saving lives in rural southeast Missouri

The mamm van recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.

The goal was to take the mammogram screening out to the community at no cost.

Amanda Hanson met up in Bollinger County to see it in action and meet some of the ladies who came out.

"This service is a Godsend," Connie Hall said. "I would say I would probably not get a mammogram if this service wasn't available."

Hall has a family history of breast cancer and that is why she decided to schedule an appointment.

"Early detection is it and if we don't have these available to us, those of us who do not have insurance can't afford to just go down and get a mammogram out-of-pocket," Hall said. "We are putting our lives at risk and this is a lifesaver."

Hall said she doesn't want to take any chances.

If it wasn't for the "mamm van" Jeneth Holland says she would probably go without.

"I can't afford it," Holland said. "You have to take care of yourself and I try to and without the mammograms you don't know if there's anything out there that's wrong with you."

"Through pink up, we're saving lives," Lisa Newcomer said, who works with Saint Francis. "This is where the rubber meets the road so to speak."

Newcomer said the mamm van will continue to burn rubber to help those who need it.

During the mamm van's most recent tour, 42 women were screened over a three day period.



It is expected to hit the road again this July.

We'll let you know once the locations and dates are set.

