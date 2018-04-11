McCracken Co., KY sheriff's office asking to help I.D. theft suspect

A theft suspect tried to cash stolen checks in Louisville (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators in McCracken County, Kentucky are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

Someone broke a window of a locked vehicle and stole a purse in the 1900 block of Husbands Road on February 13.

Detectives were able to get photographs of the suspect after the suspect tried to cash stolen checks in Louisville, Ky.

Contact the sheriff's office if you know any information on the theft.

