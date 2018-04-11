Greitens report released from MO House special investigative committee

The TRC location in Kennett offers local residents the option of quality and affordable college-transfer and career technical programs close to home.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.
Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) in Perryville is expanding services and upgrading in several areas.
Prom Season is just around the corner and administrators at Sikeston High School are doing what they can to make sure their students make the right choice.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
The state of North Carolina has a new record for bluefin tuna.
