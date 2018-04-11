Greitens report released from MO House special investigative committee

The political future of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faces a big test when a special legislative committee issues an investigative report related to an extramarital affair the Republican had prior to his election.

The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.

You can read part of the report, be advised it may contain inappropriate material that is not suitable for young audiences. You can click here to read it.

The report was on the investigation launched after Greitens was indicted by a grand jury in February on felony invasion of privacy stemming from a 2015 extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser.

The woman testified that Greitens initiated unwanted sexual contact and slapped, grabbed and shoved her. She testified that during their first sexual encounter, Greitens threatened to distribute a partially nude photo taken without her permission if she spoke of the affair.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released the following statement regarding the report:

“With the recent events that have distracted our great state, I want to say with all sincerity that it is time to unite and put aside our differences. Over the course of several months, it has been a trying time for many people. My heart goes out to the families involved. However, all Missourians must continue to stay focused on the task at hand – moving Missouri forward. We owe it to ourselves and generations to come.”

The committee that investigated Greitens said it was disappointed the governor declined to testify.

Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, said there were no restrictions from the circuit court prohibiting Greitens from testifying before the House committee.

Governor Eric Greitens spoke on Wednesday before the special legislative committee released the report.

He made the statement from his Capitol office.

Greitens called the report a "witch hunt" and said it would include "lies and falsehoods."

