2 forwards sign with Murray State basketball team

Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has announced the signing of a pair of forwards on the first day of the NCAA signing period. (Source: Murray State University)

Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has announced the signing of a pair of forwards on the first day of the NCAA signing period.

Mike Davis is a 6-7 forward from Coastal Alabama Community College. He joins the Racers with 6-8 forward KJ Williams out of Cleveland Central High School in Cleveland, Mississippi.

"We are very excited to welcome Mike, KJ, and both of their families to Murray State,” McMahon said. “We expect both talented forwards to make an immediate impact in our front court."

Davis will be a junior and Williams a freshman for the Racers in the 2018-19 season.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.