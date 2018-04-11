Redhawks basketball sign forward Sage Tolbert

SEMO basketball has added forward Sage Tolbert on the first day of the NCAA signing period.

According to SEMO, the 6'8" forward is from Richmond, Texas and spent last season with Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C.

"We are delighted to add Sage to our family," said SEMO head coach Rick Ray. "I was truly excited about Sage the first time I had the opportunity to watch him play at Combine Academy. It is no secret that we had our problems with rebounding and defending at the rim and Sage excels in both of those areas. He is a long athlete who can finish above the rim. Because of his ability to handle the ball and rebound, Sage can start and finish a fast break. He will be a very nice addition to our front line."

Tolbert was a First-Team All-District selection at Fort Bend Travis High School.

KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.