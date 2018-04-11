Molina drops appeal, serves 1-game suspension - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Molina drops appeal, serves 1-game suspension

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension(Source: KFVS) Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension(Source: KFVS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and sat out Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Molina was penalized for making contact with plate umpire Tim Timmons during Sunday's dispute.

Molina initially appealed the suspension after it was announced Tuesday and played in a 5-3, 11-inning win.

Lovullo was suspended for one game and served the penalty Tuesday.

Francisco Pena started for St. Louis in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

