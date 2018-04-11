Carbondale bookstore to close after 17 years

A Carbondale, Illinois staple is closing its doors after 17 years.

The Bookworm Bookstore owners had a potential buyer and offer, but that recently fell through.

Carl Rexroad and his wife started this store back in 2001 simply because of their love for books

Rexroad explained his personal reasoning for closing.

“We’ve done pretty well for ourselves, it’s time for us to retire," he said. "We have four young grandchildren now..and being tied to retail can be a grind…you can’t go to their soccer games on a Saturday morning because you can’t close on a Saturday."

Even one customer, Mary Finley, is sad to see it go.

“I’m really sad about because I’m a regular customer…and it’s just such a great resource for the community," she said.

Right now, everything is 25 percent off with more deals closer to the closing date.

The store is still officially for sale, but they are set to close on Saturday, May 5.

