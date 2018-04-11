Carbondale bookstore to close after 17 years

Investigators in McCracken County, Kentucky are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.
You have about a week to get your taxes filed but if you haven't gotten around to it yet, here are some tips to keep in mind to keep yourself from becoming the victim of a tax scam.
Governor Eric Greitens is set to make an announcement on Wednesday, April 11.
The Cape Girardeau Sears store is up for auction on an online site.
A Harrisburg, Illinois native is becoming popular online after he yodeled in Walmart.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.
You might be able to take a trip into space soon - but for the steep price of $9.5 million per person.
According to the ADL, the cards advertised white supremacist websites that include The Right Stuff, The Daily Stormer, and The Traditionalist Worker Party.
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.
