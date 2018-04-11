Man sent to local hospital after vehicle drives into ditch in Gallatin County, IL

A crash in Gallatin County sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday, April 10.

The driver of a 2017 Toyota was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 1 at Harrell Street in Omaha when he drove into a ditch.

The vehicle struck a culvert which caused the vehicle to roll.

26-year-old Dave R.V. Trimamez of Ridgway, Illinois, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The Illinois State Police was assisted by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Omaha Fire, Med Force Ambulance and Black's Towing.

Trimamez was cited for improper lane usage.

