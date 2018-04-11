Billionaire donates $10 million to fight crime in Chicago

A Carbondale staple is closing its doors after 17 years. The Bookworm Bookstore owners had a potential buyer and offer, but that recently fell through.
The Cape Girardeau Sears store is up for auction on an online site.
Cape Girardeau Sheriff John Jordan is set to get a promotion from the president.
Grant Dade says warmer and windy weather is moving in across the Heartland.
Taxpayers have until April 20 to make comments on the way Illinois plans to use the state's $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air law.
