Billionaire donates $10 million to fight crime in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Ken Griffin is throwing $10 million at Chicago's effort to fight violent crime.

In a news release, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that the money will support the collaboration between the University of Chicago Crime lab and the police department to set up and operate Strategic Decision Support Centers. The centers being set up around the city are equipped with high-tech systems that allow officers to quickly analyze crime trends as well as sound-detection technology that enables the department to instantly know where the sound of gunfire is coming from.

Griffin, listed by Forbes as the state's richest man, has in recent years donated $125 million to the University of Chicago's economics department and $12 million for walking and bicycle paths along Chicago's lakefront.

