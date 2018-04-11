4-vehicle crash on IL13 blocks traffic near Carterville

A four-vehicle crash on IL13 is blocking traffic near Carterville, Ill. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

A four-vehicle crash on Illinois 13 is blocking traffic on Wednesday afternoon, April 11.

All but one lane of traffic is blocked. This is near Wolf Creek Road.

According to Carterville Fire Chief Ron Rains on the scene, no one was injured. He said something fell off a vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.