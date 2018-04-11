Cape Girardeau Sears to be auctioned

The Cape Girardeau Sears store is up for auction on an online site, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Commerical real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield is working with online platform Real Insight Marketplace to help Sears Holdings Corps. sell 16 store locations.

According to Real Insight's Sears portfolio site, stores at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters and South County Center in St. Louis County, Missouri are among those being offered, as well as stores in Springfield and in Texas, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

Fifteen of the stores are attached to malls and all are being pitched for sale and lease-back with some available for modifications that could include self-storage, hotel or residential development, the Journal reports.

Bidders must register for auction by May 1.

You can view the Sears auction site here.

