Benton, IL police arrest one man after suspicious vehicle report

Police arrested one man after a suspicious vehicle report (Source: Raycom Media)

A suspicious vehicle in Benton, Illinois caught the attention of police on April 10.

Police said they arrested Brandon M. Rasch, 28, of Centralia for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Benton Police responded to a report about the vehicle at the 1200 block of North Main Street.

Upon investigating and a subsequent search of the vehicle, police arrested Rasch.

Rasch was charged and transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.