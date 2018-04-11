Benton, IL police arrest one man after suspicious vehicle report - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton, IL police arrest one man after suspicious vehicle report

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Police arrested one man after a suspicious vehicle report (Source: Raycom Media) Police arrested one man after a suspicious vehicle report (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A suspicious vehicle in Benton, Illinois caught the attention of police on April 10.

Police said they arrested Brandon M. Rasch, 28, of Centralia for possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card. 

Benton Police responded to a report about the vehicle at the 1200 block of North Main Street. 

Upon investigating and a subsequent search of the vehicle, police arrested Rasch. 

Rasch was charged and transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

