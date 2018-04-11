ISP: Driver cited after vehicle drives into ditch, rolls - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP: Driver cited after vehicle drives into ditch, rolls

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

A crash in Illinois injured one person on April 10 around 11:36 a.m.

Illinois State Police said it happened on Route 1 at Harrell St. Omaha.

A Red 2017, Toyota driven by Dave R.V. Trimamezm, 26 of Ridgeway, Il was headed south on the roadway when it drove west into a ditch. Police said this happened for unknown reasons. 

Trimamez’s vehicle struck a culvert which caused it to roll and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Illinois State Police was assisted at the scene by Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Fire, Med Force Ambulance and Black’s Towing.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage.

