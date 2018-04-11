Southeast Missouri State University hosts Care About Climate founder for Earth Week

Natalie Lucas, founder and executive director of Care About Climate (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate Earth Week with activities April 16-18.

On the 16, Natalie Lucas, founder and executive director of Care About Climate, will present “Talking About Climate Change in a Tough Climate."

It is a discussion about how students can become engaged in environmental policy such as climate change, deforestation, wildlife protection and alternative energies; how to be empowered to act on climate issues; and how to discuss those issues in the political environment.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. in the John and Betty Glenn Auditorium in Robert A. Dempster Hall.

Lucas serves on the Sierra Club Board of Directors.

She has worked on several climate issues, including mitigating emissions through proper forest management in Indonesia, helping farmers and ranchers find resources to adapt to climate change in Montana and influencing international climate policy through the United Nations Process.

On April 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The EcoPalooza will feature educational and guest organization tables, giveaways and a free raffle drawing for solar phone chargers.

Free food and live music will be available from noon-1 p.m.

Students will have opportunities to plant seeds of native plants in pots, take a pledge to reduce their plastic usage, charge their phones on a solar panel, see an electric car, learn about wildlife and their habitats and more.

Educational tables will include Local Biodiversity, Sustainability in Campus Living, Water Conservation, and Solar Oven, Solar Panel and Air Quality clinics.

Guest tables will include Ameren, Missouri River Bird Observatory, City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, The Sierra Club Missouri Chapter, Watkins Wildlife Rehabilitation, Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center and Southeast’s Department of Human Environmental Studies.

This event will take place at the Academic Terraces.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.