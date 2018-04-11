Southeast Missouri State University hosts Care About Climate founder for Earth Week

A Carbondale staple is closing its doors after 17 years. The Bookworm Bookstore owners had a potential buyer and offer, but that recently fell through.
The Cape Girardeau Sears store is up for auction on an online site.
Cape Girardeau Sheriff John Jordan is set to get a promotion from the president.
Grant Dade says warmer and windy weather is moving in across the Heartland.
Taxpayers have until April 20 to make comments on the way Illinois plans to use the state's $108 million share of a national settlement with Volkswagen over alleged violations of the federal Clean Air law.
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.
