Plan to help endangered fish released for public comment

It’s spring. That means farmers market season is gearing up. Starting this Heartland Weekend you can fill up a bag with fresh veggies and unique finds all across the area.
A local architecture firm has announced 4 school building lunch and learn seminars for school district superintendents, principals and maintenance staffs.
Governor Matt Bevin sent a letter on April 10 to President Donald Trump, asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 35 Kentucky counties that were impacted during a severe weather event beginning on Feb. 21.
Statewide more than 13,000 kids are in foster care, and last year southeast Missouri had more than 1,600 enter the foster program, more than any other region in Missouri.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
