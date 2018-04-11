Marion, IL architecture firm hosts school building safety lunch

It’s spring. That means farmers market season is gearing up. Starting this Heartland Weekend you can fill up a bag with fresh veggies and unique finds all across the area.
A local architecture firm has announced 4 school building lunch and learn seminars for school district superintendents, principals and maintenance staffs.
Governor Matt Bevin sent a letter on April 10 to President Donald Trump, asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 35 Kentucky counties that were impacted during a severe weather event beginning on Feb. 21.
Statewide more than 13,000 kids are in foster care, and last year southeast Missouri had more than 1,600 enter the foster program, more than any other region in Missouri.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.
Boehner and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will become members of the board of Acreage Holdings.
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.
