KY Governor requests disaster declaration from president

The Governor of Kentucky is requesting a Disaster Declaration for a portion of the state.

Governor Matt Bevin sent a letter on April 10 to President Donald Trump, asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 35 Kentucky counties that were impacted during a severe weather event beginning on Feb. 21.

Rain resulted in flooding, landslides and mudslides, along with intense thunderstorms that led to flash flooding and tornadoes. Four Kentuckians lost their lives during this event, along with many minor injuries.

The weather system caused over $24.7 million in damages statewide, with 75 percent of that total related to highways, bridges and local infrastructure.

“This requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide more than one-quarter of Kentucky’s counties with federal assistance as they recover from widespread severe storms and flooding in recent weeks,” said Gov. Bevin. “The Commonwealth has already experienced a challenging 2018 weather-wise, with these events coming on the heels of severe flooding across Eastern Kentucky in February. It has been inspiring to see Kentuckians come together to help their neighbors, and our hope is that this Declaration request will yield much-needed assistance for community residents and local governments across the state.”

The following Heartland counties are included in this request are Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston and McCracken Counties.

Other Kentucky counties are Boyd, Bullitt, Butler, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Christian, Gallatin, Grant, Greenup, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Jefferson, Kenton, Lawrence, McLean, Metcalfe, Ohio, Owen, Spencer, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Washington, and Webster.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.