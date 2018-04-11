This week in country music: 2011 Thompson Square

Let's drop a couple of quarters into our jukebox of memories.

This morning we check out the country hits from this week in 2011. Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles Chart had Darius Rucker at number five with This. The song is about Rucker's role as a husband and a father.

The Zac Brown Band was in the number four spot with Cold Weather. The lyrics tell the story of a truck driver who's separated from his lover due to the weather. Cold Weather is the group's sixth of 13 number one singles.

Coming in at number three was Billy Currington with Let Me Down Easy. It was the Georgia native's sixth chart topping hit.

Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a duet in the number two spot. Don't You Wanna Stay was Aldean's fifth number one hit and Clarkson's first on the Country Chart. The two performed the power ballad on a number of occasions including at the CMA Awards, American Idol and the 54th Annual Grammy Awards.

And in the number on spot for this week 7 years ago was Thompson Square with Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not. It was the duo's first number one hit. The love song tells the story of the courtship and marriage of a couple. You may remember the video which was shot at a lighthouse in St. Augustine, Florida.

