First Alert: Warmer weather moving through Heartland

Grant Dade says warmer and windy weather is moving in across the Heartland.

So far we have seen wind gusts up to 35 mph today in a few areas and they will likely be higher tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures this evening will be much warmer than we have seen thanks to the wind. Evening readings will be in the lower 60s with lows bottoming out in the lower 50s by Thursday morning.



Thursday will be sunny and very warm. We will see high temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s with very gusty winds.



We are tracking the threat of thunderstorms moving our way towards the weekend.

