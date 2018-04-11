First Alert: The warm-up begins today

Some of our eastern areas are waking up to frost this morning, but our warmup starts this afternoon.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says after a chilly start, highs this afternoon will top out in the 60s across most of the area, with some of our western counties hitting the 70s. Winds will pick up through the day and southwesterly winds will be gusty by this afternoon with gusts up over 25mph.

Winds will continue to strengthen Thursday into Friday ahead of our next system.

This system will push in Friday night into Saturday and could bring strong storms to parts of the Heartland. Much colder air moves in by Sunday.

