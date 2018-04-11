Man wanted in armed home invasion in Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man wanted in armed home invasion in Carbondale, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A man is wanted in Carbondale, Illinois after police received a report of a home invasion on April 11 at 3:41 a.m.

Officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of North Illinois Avenue.

They said they learned that a suspect wearing a ski-style mask forced his way into the residence brandishing a firearm.  He made threats against the residents and then fought with a resident, during which time the firearm was discharged according to police.

Police said the suspect fled the area on foot.  No one was shot during the incident, and only minor injuries were reported by the resident that fought with the suspect. 

The suspect is believed to be a white male, around 5’08” tall and of slim build according to police.  The investigation into this incident is continuing.  It is not believed any of the involved persons are affiliated with Southern Illinois University.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618)457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618)549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab from the main page of www.carbondalepolice.com.

