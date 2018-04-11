Rauner willing to spend own money to beautify Springfield

Laura Wibbenmeyer says after a chilly start, highs this afternoon will top out in the 60s across most of the area, with some of our western counties hitting the 70s.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says after a chilly start, highs this afternoon will top out in the 60s across most of the area, with some of our western counties hitting the 70s.
A man is wanted in Carbondale, Illinois after police received a report of a home invasion on April 11 at 3:41 a.m.
A man is wanted in Carbondale, Illinois after police received a report of a home invasion on April 11 at 3:41 a.m.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties.