Rauner willing to spend own money to beautify Springfield - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rauner willing to spend own money to beautify Springfield

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.

Rauner made the assertion after addressing an Illinois Realtors Association reception Tuesday in Springfield.

The governor is backing a proposal for a new downtown park on the block where a YWCA once stood. The park would be located on a block north of the Governor's Mansion.

Rauner raised money to rehabilitate the mansion and expects to move back there in May.

While he says he doesn't need to get involved in local politics, Rauner says he would love to see a beautiful park that's serene and would draw tourists.

Springfield officials have received proposals from park designers. The City Council must approve a developer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: The warm-up begins today

    First Alert: The warm-up begins today

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:26:29 GMT
    Wind might be a bigger concern than the cold today (Source: KFVS)Wind might be a bigger concern than the cold today (Source: KFVS)
    Wind might be a bigger concern than the cold today (Source: KFVS)Wind might be a bigger concern than the cold today (Source: KFVS)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says after a chilly start, highs this afternoon will top out in the 60s across most of the area, with some of our western counties hitting the 70s.

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says after a chilly start, highs this afternoon will top out in the 60s across most of the area, with some of our western counties hitting the 70s.

  • Man wanted in armed home invasion in Carbondale, IL

    Man wanted in armed home invasion in Carbondale, IL

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:17:28 GMT
    Carbondale police are investigating a home invasion. (Source: KFVS)Carbondale police are investigating a home invasion. (Source: KFVS)
    Carbondale police are investigating a home invasion. (Source: KFVS)Carbondale police are investigating a home invasion. (Source: KFVS)

    A man is wanted in Carbondale, Illinois after police received a report of a home invasion on April 11 at 3:41 a.m.

    A man is wanted in Carbondale, Illinois after police received a report of a home invasion on April 11 at 3:41 a.m.

  • Rauner willing to spend own money to beautify Springfield

    Rauner willing to spend own money to beautify Springfield

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:05:18 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he so enamored with the state's capitol city he is willing to spend his own money to make it more beautiful.

    •   
Powered by Frankly