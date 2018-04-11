What you need to know April 11

The sun should warm the area after a cold morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

First Alert Forecast

We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties. Laura Wibbenmeyer says right now, temps are below freezing, but morning clouds could make temperatures a little warmer before sunrise.

Our warm-up starts today, thanks to a south/southwest wind. Gusts could top 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the 60s with some places seeing 70 degrees.

We will see rain and some storms on Friday night. Some places are outlooked for severe weather. Right now, rain and thunderstorm chances will be in the forecast for Saturday. All types of severe weather are possible.

There is still a big cool-down in the forecast for Sunday.

Making headlines

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee on Tuesday, April 10.

A Marston, Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance.

Survivors of violent crimes gathered for a candle lighting ceremony in Charleston Missouri Tuesday night.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 15-34 and SIU Carbondale is trying to help change that.

Trending web stories

An 8-year-old girl in San Diego saved herself and her younger brother from being kidnapped during a carjacking by calling the police.

Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois.

