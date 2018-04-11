What you need to know April 11

The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.
Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 11. First Alert Forecast We’re going to have a frosty start to the day in our eastern counties.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 10. First Alert Forecast We’ll have a cold, cloudy start to our morning, but we will have more sunshine as the day goes on.
A Marston, Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Jerry W. Jeffords, for an unknown reason, drove his vehicle off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved amending Paducah’s smoking ordinance to make it a comprehensive smoke-free policy on Tuesday, April 10.
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
A tiny fish could have a big impact on the Toyota-Mazda plant planned for Huntsville.
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.
A vehicle matching the description of the family’s SUV was seen as it plunged into a swollen river, but authorities say they can’t be sure who was inside.
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.
As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.
